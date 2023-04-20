April 20, 2023

Real Madrid lose a footballer for two weeks

Cassandra Curtis April 20, 2023 2 min read

Madrid Spain.

Austrian David praisesHe was injured in the second leg of the quarter-finals Champions League Before ChelseaHe will be, as EFE was able to learn from club sources, about two weeks after medical tests determined he had suffered a small tear in the trefoil in his right leg.

A muscle made up of his calf and sole, an area he had already injured in defense on January 9 and caused him to miss 25 days, missing seven matches. Two weeks out without setbacks will make him available for the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on May 6, and the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City, three days later.

Two dates marked in the red on the calendar of the Whites who, until then, will have four league matches against them Celta de Vigo, Girona, Almeria and Real Sociedad.

On his part, another footballer who has been affected is Stamford Bridge, France Karim BenzemaAfter suffering a blow to his left foot, he completed the training session that Real Madrid conducted, on Wednesday, to prepare for the Celta match next Saturday without problems.

A session in which the other absentee was Frenchman Ferland Mendy, who is continuing his recovery process from the muscle tear he suffered on March 19.

David Alaba will be off the fields for two weeks.

(AFP photo).

