Real Madrid lose a footballer for two weeks

Austrian David praisesHe was injured in the second leg of the quarter-finals Champions League Before ChelseaHe will be, as EFE was able to learn from club sources, about two weeks after medical tests determined he had suffered a small tear in the trefoil in his right leg.

A muscle made up of his calf and sole, an area he had already injured in defense on January 9 and caused him to miss 25 days, missing seven matches. Two weeks out without setbacks will make him available for the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on May 6, and the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City, three days later.