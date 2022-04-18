Real Madrid appreciates signing Rudiger as free agent for next season

MADRID – Sources confirmed to ESPN that Real Madrid is studying the possibility of signing Antonio Rudiger as a free agent for next season.

The German centre-back, whose contract with Chelsea expires on June 30, already looked like a potential boost to the white club at the start of the season. Therefore, from the club they ruled out his signature and backed away from it being an offer from his agent rather than a genuine interest.

Rudiger, the 29-year-old, and having been one of the pillars of European champion Chelsea, was looking for his last big contract as a footballer, and Real Madrid made it clear that he was not considering going into an auction for his services.

However, the situation has changed in recent weeks and Rudiger’s name is once again on Madrid’s agenda as a potential booster for next season.

Some of the board members fell in love with the Germany international during the recent Champions League match between Madrid and Chelsea and are considering pursuing him.

Rudiger, with just over two months remaining on his Chelsea contract, has yet to renew with the Blues and has also not committed to any of the other clubs who have considered signing him.

In this sense, several Barcelona managers have met with their agent to find out the intentions of the central defender, but his signature for Xavi Hernandez’s side appears a long way after the Catalan club left Ronald Araujo’s renewal almost undisclosed.

Madrid has Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho and Jesus Vallejo in the heart of the defense, but the latter hardly counts for Carlo Ancelotti since the start of the season.

In fact, Ancelotti finished the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea (2-3) with Carvajal as an emergency defender alongside Alaba, where Nacho had to retire due to injury and Militao was suspended.

In addition, Real Madrid is also considering strengthening the left-back to replace Marcelo, and Rudiger’s arrival will allow them to save this option and use Alaba in this position.