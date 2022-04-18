Reinaldo Rueda, the favorite to lead the Honduran national team towards the 2026 World Cup

2022-04-17
The Honduran National Football Association (fenavoth) is looking for the new coach for the Catracha national team and manages a selection of coaches with latent options for getting to the bench.
The main one is colombian rinaldo wheelwho led Honduras to the World Cup in South Africa 2010 and won the support of the entire sector of fenavoth To return to bi-colour.
wheelafter passing HondurasHe won the 2014 World Cup ticket in Brazil with Ecuador, in addition to this, he won the Copa Libertadores in 2016 with Atlético Nacional and then led the Brazilian Flamengo.
Watch: Alex Lopez has yet to fully comprehend what happened to Honduras en route to Qatar 2022. “It’s unbelievable, it’s unbelievable. Let’s hope this works for us.”
He was appointed by the Chilean national team and subsequently signed by the Colombian representation, but without achieving the success of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the same qualifying process.
He is currently unemployed and awaiting a project. fenavoth He knows that the 64-year-old strategist’s salary is high and that they are handling an offer of $40,000-$45,000 per month to try to convince him to his second stage. Honduras.
rinaldo wheel Columbia’s coaching staff received $3.5 million annually.
See also: Experts analyze that Hector Vargas and Diego Vazquez are the ideal people to lead the Honduran national team.
It is worth noting that in 60 games with extension HondurasAnd rinaldo wheel He left a balance of 33 wins, seven draws and 20 losses.
It should be clear that the election of the new DT to Honduras national team It will not close this week as expected.
other options
fenavoth He has plan B in his hands, and the Colombian is in it too Juan Carlos Osorio Who earns a salary much higher than wheeland the Argentine Peter Truglio.
Next to: Pedro Truglio talks about the possibility of managing the Honduran national team
Osorio was in charge of the Mexican national team in the last encounter and reached the Round of 16 at Russia 2018. In addition to this, he was just fired from the coaching direction of America de Cali.
troglio, with a recognized career as a footballer, reaching the 90th FIFA World Cup Final for Italy with Argentina, recently resigned from the bench at San Lorenzo due to poor results. In Honduras he won four consecutive titles with Olympia.
The only option nationally is Salomon Nazar. The physician in general medicine, who directs Victoria, fills the palate of national coaches.
some opinions
– “It’s time to give Nizar what he deserves. The opportunity has been won. It will give confidence in football,” says Alberto Cedarani, coach of the national team.
– “If they do not believe in Honduras, they will have to stop forming the school and the coaching college,” Reinaldo Telguaz, coach of the national team.
“Those mentioned have the ability, and directing the national team will be a precious challenge,” Gilberto Yearwood, national team coach.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Mbappe and Neymar have decided the French classics for the Paris Saint-Germain team that flirts with the French First Division title
Guti and PSV Eindhoven won the cup final against Edson Alvarez and Ajax
Errol Spence demolished Yordenis Ogas at Cowboys Stadium