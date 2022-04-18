Reinaldo Rueda, the favorite to lead the Honduran national team towards the 2026 World Cup

2022-04-17

The Honduran National Football Association (fenavoth) is looking for the new coach for the Catracha national team and manages a selection of coaches with latent options for getting to the bench.

The main one is colombian rinaldo wheelwho led Honduras to the World Cup in South Africa 2010 and won the support of the entire sector of fenavoth To return to bi-colour.

wheelafter passing HondurasHe won the 2014 World Cup ticket in Brazil with Ecuador, in addition to this, he won the Copa Libertadores in 2016 with Atlético Nacional and then led the Brazilian Flamengo.

He was appointed by the Chilean national team and subsequently signed by the Colombian representation, but without achieving the success of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the same qualifying process.

He is currently unemployed and awaiting a project. fenavoth He knows that the 64-year-old strategist’s salary is high and that they are handling an offer of $40,000-$45,000 per month to try to convince him to his second stage. Honduras.

rinaldo wheel Columbia’s coaching staff received $3.5 million annually.

It is worth noting that in 60 games with extension HondurasAnd rinaldo wheel He left a balance of 33 wins, seven draws and 20 losses.