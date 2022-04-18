April 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Mbappe and Neymar have decided the French classics for the Paris Saint-Germain team that flirts with the French First Division title

Mbappe and Neymar have decided the French classics for the Paris Saint-Germain team that flirts with the French First Division title

Cassandra Curtis April 18, 2022 2 min read

Paris France.

A penalty kick by Kylian Mbappe and a wonderful goal from Neymar decided the French classics against Olympique Marseille in favor of Paris Saint-Germain (2-1), which is approaching the new French First Division title.

Mauricio Pochettino now leads Marseille by fifteen points, and is still second in the standings, with only six games left.

Lionel Messi passes between players from Marseille.

(AFP)

With the title in hand, PSG took their chances to bring down a rival who had always been in the game and who had come to question local supremacy and put fear in the body of the locals while being somewhat disallowed.

Pochettino put Neymar, Messi and Mbappe in the lead in attack and left Sergio Ramos on the bench. The Spanish centre-back, who started in the last match, was disqualified from 11. Two minutes from the end, Verratti’s place was taken out.

Neymar put Paris Saint-Germain ahead in the French classics with a superb goal.

Neymar put Paris Saint-Germain ahead in the French classics with a superb goal.

(AFP)

It was a great goal from Neymar who opened the scoring. Marco Verratti’s pass inside the penalty area and the Brazilian kicked it in a penalty kick. He did not drop the ball that he raised over the Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez to reach the net.

Marseille responded and revealed the defensive shortcomings of Paris Saint-Germain. Corner kick by Dimitri Payet hit goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The ball was on the edge of the goal line and Croatian Doi Kalita Kar pushed it into the goal.

The penalty kick by Kylian Mbappe to win Paris Saint-Germain.

The penalty kick by Kylian Mbappe to win Paris Saint-Germain.

(AFP)

In the extra time for the first part, the commander found a solution. It was Valentin Ronger’s hand that spotted the VAR that alerted the referee. Kylian Mbappe did not fail from a height of eleven meters and put Paris Saint-Germain in the lead.

The clash opened in the second half. Marseille returned five minutes after the end through Willian Saliba, but the video refereeing invalidated it due to offside, and the classic remained in Paris.

Mbappe reached 21 goals as the season's top scorer in Ligue 1.

Mbappe reached 21 goals as the season’s top scorer in Ligue 1.

(AFP)

See also  Discriminatory shout stops All Star of Liga MX against MLS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Guti and PSV Eindhoven won the cup final against Edson Alvarez and Ajax

April 17, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Errol Spence demolished Yordenis Ogas at Cowboys Stadium

April 17, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

El Salvador is the champion of the Beach Soccer Cup

April 17, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

WhatsApp | 2022 | How do you know who talks to your partner the most | Applications | Smart phones | Android | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

April 18, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

An autistic boy who went missing almost three years ago in California has been found in Utah Univision News Events

April 18, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Mbappe and Neymar have decided the French classics for the Paris Saint-Germain team that flirts with the French First Division title

April 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Four people were injured after a missile hit the World Central kitchens in Ukraine

April 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward