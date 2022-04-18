Mbappe and Neymar have decided the French classics for the Paris Saint-Germain team that flirts with the French First Division title

Paris France.

A penalty kick by Kylian Mbappe and a wonderful goal from Neymar decided the French classics against Olympique Marseille in favor of Paris Saint-Germain (2-1), which is approaching the new French First Division title. Mauricio Pochettino now leads Marseille by fifteen points, and is still second in the standings, with only six games left.

With the title in hand, PSG took their chances to bring down a rival who had always been in the game and who had come to question local supremacy and put fear in the body of the locals while being somewhat disallowed. Pochettino put Neymar, Messi and Mbappe in the lead in attack and left Sergio Ramos on the bench. The Spanish centre-back, who started in the last match, was disqualified from 11. Two minutes from the end, Verratti’s place was taken out.

It was a great goal from Neymar who opened the scoring. Marco Verratti’s pass inside the penalty area and the Brazilian kicked it in a penalty kick. He did not drop the ball that he raised over the Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez to reach the net. Marseille responded and revealed the defensive shortcomings of Paris Saint-Germain. Corner kick by Dimitri Payet hit goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The ball was on the edge of the goal line and Croatian Doi Kalita Kar pushed it into the goal.