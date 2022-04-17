April 17, 2022

Guti and PSV Eindhoven won the cup final against Edson Alvarez and Ajax

Holland /

in two minutes Eindhoven Eindhoven I overcame a deficit with one goalto carry off The victory On the Holland Cup Final this sunday against ajaxin the match in which Mexican midfielder, Eric Gutierrez, becomes the protagonist.

This is that player Emerged from the core forces Pachuca It was Responsible for equalizing the score in the 48th minuteAmsterdam took the lead in the 23rd minute with a goal from Ryan Gravenberch.

The joti Join the attack on the farmers’ fault, and Hill sHit another far to make it 1-1 With strong headWhich left the Ajax goalkeeper without a chance.

barely Two minutes laterone more time Eindhoven Face the opposing goal, Cody Jacobo scored the second goal this afternoon On the grounds of Feyenoord Stadium, where the clock struck the fiftieth minute.

Although there is a lot of time to search for a tie, the team Ajax could not get past the PSV Eindhoven defense, Who acted according to the task in the clearest of two chances he managed to achieve, especially at the last stage of the game.

Edson Alvarez was the owner With all Amsterdam and He left from changed to 72, already when his team lost the match; while the Play the whole Guti Duelin which Eindhoven won this tournament again, after 10 years of not doing so.

Guti joins Mazza and Edson as Cup Champion

Eric Gutierrez became the third Mexican to lift the Dutch Cup. The The first three colors to lift the cup title It was Francis Rodriguez In the 2007-2008 season.

at Second place is Edson Alvarezwho was part of the Ajax campaign 2019-2020 what or what Defeated Strongly 2-0 PSV Eindhoven On the ultimate in the Dutch Cup.

