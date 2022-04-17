Errol Spence demolished Yordenis Ogas at Cowboys Stadium

The undefeated American finished Cuban in 10 rounds to unify the WBA, WBC and IBF Welterweight titles

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, had a boxing class Errol Spence Jr. This Saturday night against Cuba Yordenis Ugas.

Spence Fought an almost perfect fight, demolishing round after round A Ogas Who have few chances of uniting the fight for the weight titles welterweight subordinate World Association, World Council, International Boxing Federation before full Dallas Cowboys Stadium From the NFL.

Since the start of the fight Spence He made clear his superiority and was turning the fight in his favour, hitting and hurting Ogas continuously.

Ogas He had a chance in the sixth round when Spence He dropped his mouthguard and turned around waiting for the referee to interrupt the fight to pick it up, however, the third on the roof let the action continue and Ogas He took the opportunity to deliver a powerful blow to the chin of the American, who was left in poor condition on the ropes.

Spence He managed to survive the rough patch until the referee stepped in to bring back the Protector, giving him valuable time to recover and finish the round on his feet.

Errol Spence showed his striking power to defeat Cuban Yordenis Ogas. AP . photos

for the seventh round, Ogas Did not keep up with the momentum Spence He regained the ground he had lost, punishing the right eye of the Kobe who was beginning to feel the blows.

The doctor entered the ring for the first time in the eighth round for an eye exam Ogas And they let him go on just for the recitation Spence On his way to his victory in the tenth round in TKO.

With this victory, Spence He extended his undefeated record to 28-0 with 22 knockouts, while Ogas He stopped at 275 on 12 chloroform and this was the first time in his career he had lost on the fast track.