Carlos Acevedo will get a new opportunity heading to Qatar 2022

Gerardo Martino will give a new vote of confidence to Carlos Acevedo, Santos Laguna goalkeeper.

Charles Acevedo In front of a chance to return to show itself in a stage Gerardo Martino with the Mexican national teamBefore the Qatar World Cup 2022, he will be called by the Argentine coach for the friendly match against him Guatemala.

Santos Laguna goalkeeper is one of the players who will be on the list “Tata Martino For his match against Chapin, which is managed by Mexican Luis Fernando Tina.

Mexico will be measured in Guatemala On April 27, the guest list must be announced between Thursday and Friday of this week.

Charles Acevedo He was called the first time by Gerardo Martino For the tri-color duel against Chile at the end of 2021, as it was Mexican national team Draw 2-2 with the South American team.

accordingly, Acevedo It was called as an emergency in the last FIFA history of the CONCACAF octagon, last March.

On that occasion, the 25-year-old goalkeeper was called to replace Jonathan Orozco, who was injured in the last minute for Tijuana in Liga MX.

Carlos Acevedo will try to persuade “Tata Martino” to take him to Qatar 2022 imago 7

Mexico faced the United States, Honduras and El Salvador with Guillermo Ochoa in goal and Acevedo He was involved on the bench with Alfredo Talavera and Rodolfo Cotta, who has also been called up.

Charles Acevedo He has become the undisputed fixture in the Laguneros booth since the 2020 Guardians Championship and on social media, fans have requested that he be one of the three goalkeepers who will attend the World Cup scheduled for the end of the year in Qatar.

Luis Malagón, goalkeeper for Necaxa, is another goalkeeper who will be on the team at Mexican national team Who will face GuatemalaAccording to what he was able to investigate ESPN With fountains inside Tri.

Malagon, also 25, is the goalkeeper for the team led by Jaime Lozano.