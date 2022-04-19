Xavi angry at Barcelona “without illusion, faith and desire”

The coach lamented the scoring opportunities his team missed. EFE

BARCELONA – Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez, has stated that he is “furious” that his team lacks “illusion, faith and desire” after the 1-0 loss to Cadiz at the Camp Nou.

“We are Barcelona and we have to do more things. Now the opponents are waiting for us in a low building and we need more. It was a victory of illusion and hope. And the team lacks this “, added the coach at a press conference.

In addition, Xavi revealed that “the first to be angry are the players because they missed a golden opportunity to distinguish themselves from the teams in the ‘Champions’ and they are losing the opportunity to fight for the League”.

You can now enjoy LaLiga on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the matches live. Subscribe here

In any case, Xavi had no problem taking his share of the blame for what happened against Cadiz. “I feel the utmost responsibility and will talk to the players because we play a lot,” he said.

He insisted, “We have to look into each other’s faces. This is Barcelona and does not deserve the 0-1 loss against Cadiz. We have seven finals left and today we did not play as if it was a final.”



1 related

According to Xavi, one of the most serious problems his team faced was “receiving three or four very clear scoring opportunities”. On the other hand, he also complained that Barcelona did not take advantage of the “eight or nine occasions” they got. “Today it is a transcendental step forward on the scoreboard,” he said.

He was Barcelona’s best player on Monday Ousmane Dembele, which overwhelmed the opponent’s defense over and over again. “What Osman generates for you is practically not created by anyone else in the world. But then you have to take advantage of this”, the Barcelona coach lamented.