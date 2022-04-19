call him? Pedro Truglio says he would like to lead the Honduran national team

Argentinian Peter Truglio He raised his hand and made no secret of his desire to be able to lead Honduras national teamWho is looking for a coach after farewell without pain or glory of the Colombian “Bulillo” Gomez.

Troglio recently quit following San Lorenzo seat De Almagro after the painful elimination of Cyclone in the final 32 of the Copa Argentina after falling on penalties to Racing de Cordoba in the third division.

After separating from Cuervo, the Argentine strategist emerged as an option to manage the Honduran national team after successfully passing through the ranks of Olympia where he won four National League titles.

Monday night in an interview with ESPN Argentina, Pedro Troglio talked about the accessibility of H and made no secret that he would love it.

“Honestly, I don’t have anything concrete. It would be unfair to say they call me but I have always dreamed of qualifying and participating in the World Cup with my national team like I was a player.‘, he began by saying.