call him? Pedro Truglio says he would like to lead the Honduran national team

Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Argentinian Peter Truglio He raised his hand and made no secret of his desire to be able to lead Honduras national teamWho is looking for a coach after farewell without pain or glory of the Colombian “Bulillo” Gomez.
Troglio recently quit following San Lorenzo seat De Almagro after the painful elimination of Cyclone in the final 32 of the Copa Argentina after falling on penalties to Racing de Cordoba in the third division.
After separating from Cuervo, the Argentine strategist emerged as an option to manage the Honduran national team after successfully passing through the ranks of Olympia where he won four National League titles.
Monday night in an interview with ESPN Argentina, Pedro Troglio talked about the accessibility of H and made no secret that he would love it.
“Honestly, I don’t have anything concrete. It would be unfair to say they call me but I have always dreamed of qualifying and participating in the World Cup with my national team like I was a player.‘, he began by saying.
He added: “Of course I would be interested in addition to learning about Honduran football. They have players in Greece, Spain, France and the United States. They call me but they have not contacted me.“
Troglio does not forget the good times he had at the helm of the Olimpia, becoming a five-time champion after winning four titles in a row.
“It was three years in the best team in Honduras and it went very well for me, I came because it was a great opportunity for me and it brought me closer to the family. I am grateful for what I lived in HondurasAnalyze.
It must be remembered that in addition to Pedro Truglio, Reinaldo Rueda, Juan Carlos Osorio, Honduran Salomon Nazar They are the candidates to take over the reins of the Catracha squad.
Honduras’ next commitments are in June at the League of Nations where it was split into Group C along with Canada and Curaçao.
