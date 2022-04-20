Bayern will let Lewandowski go for 40 million, says Kicker

Robert Lewandowski, 33, has a contract with Bayern Munich until the summer of 2023 and so far the official position of the club is that the Polish striker will fulfill the contract and this work will be done for the renewal.

The Bayern Munich will be allowed to leave Robert Lewandowski At the end of the current season, an amount of no less than 40 million euros, according to information from Kicker magazine.

Lewandowski, 33 years old, has a contract with Bayern Until the summer of 2023 and until now the club’s official position is that the Polish striker will fulfill the contract and work will be done on renewal.

But the club, according to “Kicker”, rejects the possibility of a renewal for more than two years in addition to a salary increase.

in it BayernThere is a custom not to renew contracts with players over the age of thirty years for more than two years.

At the moment, there are three major players in recent years in Bayern Those over the age of 30 whose contracts expire in 2023 Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller.

Former player of Bayern Thomas Helmer It is considered in the end Bayern He will not extend the contract of the three to renew the team and not allow the salary block to skyrocket.

On the other hand, according to information from the newspaper TZ in Munich, the Bayern leadership is suspicious of the information that there is a rapprochement between Lewandowski and the Barcelona.

The Bavarian directive is considered to be a maneuver by the Polish player’s agent, Benny Zahavi To strengthen its position in the negotiations, since Barcelona It will not have the financial capacity to face an operation of this kind.