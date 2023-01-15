January 15, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Real Madrid and Barcelona meet for the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Cassandra Curtis January 15, 2023 1 min read

2023-01-14

the Real Madrid They will meet Sunday in Riyadh in the final of the championship Spanish Super Cup In the first Classic of 2023, for the first time since I played a new Final Four format.

Since 2020, this new method of contention has been over a Super CupThe two giants of Spanish football have yet to meet in the cup final.

The Barcelona team will seek to compensate for the defeat it suffered against the Meringue in the semi-finals of the last edition of the Super Cup (3-2 after extra time) and, by the way, lift the trophy that would give them a lot of morale.

Goals will also be in the spotlight after some impressive performances by the goalkeepers TRUE MadridThibaut Courtois, and Barcelona, ​​​​Marc-Andre ter Stegen, in the semi-finals.

The two excelled in making the saves and put their team into the final with their penalty shootout saves.

– file –

hour: 1:00 pm in Honduras

Connecting: Sky Sports

– Potential alliances –

TRUE Madrid Courtois – Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy – Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos – Rodrigo, Benzema, Vinicius. Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)

F.C.BTer Stegen – Roberto, Araujo, Koundé, Alba – Gavi, Busquets, Pedri – Dembélé, Lewandowski, Fati. Coach: Xavi Hernandez (Spain)

Rule: Ricardo de Burgos Bengochea (Spain)

See also  Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match. Summary and goals (4-2), round 1 | league

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Xavi reveals the meaning of winning the Super Cup, swapping Depay and what he said about Real Madrid

January 14, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Lyon FC announces farewell to Luis “Chapeto” Montes. Is he retiring?

January 14, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Three news! Chivas confirmed lineup to visit Atlético de San Luis

January 14, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Whatsapp Plus | Complete Steps to Download January 2023 Version APK | jobs | Android | Tools | Play DEPOR

January 15, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Five more pages of classified material were found at Biden’s Wilmington home

January 15, 2023 Winston Hale
5 min read

“Where allopathic medicine does not reach is where psychology and holistic therapies come in.”

January 15, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Real Madrid and Barcelona meet for the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

January 15, 2023 Cassandra Curtis