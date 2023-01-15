Real Madrid and Barcelona meet for the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

2023-01-14
the Real Madrid They will meet Sunday in Riyadh in the final of the championship Spanish Super Cup In the first Classic of 2023, for the first time since I played a new Final Four format.
Since 2020, this new method of contention has been over a Super CupThe two giants of Spanish football have yet to meet in the cup final.
The Barcelona team will seek to compensate for the defeat it suffered against the Meringue in the semi-finals of the last edition of the Super Cup (3-2 after extra time) and, by the way, lift the trophy that would give them a lot of morale.
Goals will also be in the spotlight after some impressive performances by the goalkeepers TRUE MadridThibaut Courtois, and Barcelona, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, in the semi-finals.
The two excelled in making the saves and put their team into the final with their penalty shootout saves.
– file –
hour: 1:00 pm in Honduras
Connecting: Sky Sports
– Potential alliances –
TRUE Madrid Courtois – Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy – Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos – Rodrigo, Benzema, Vinicius. Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)
F.C.BTer Stegen – Roberto, Araujo, Koundé, Alba – Gavi, Busquets, Pedri – Dembélé, Lewandowski, Fati. Coach: Xavi Hernandez (Spain)
Rule: Ricardo de Burgos Bengochea (Spain)
