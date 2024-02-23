RBD singers were eliminated from Premio Lo Nuestro

The night of Premio Lo Nuestro 2024 was full of surprises, especially the ones they captured Christopher Aukerman And Christian Chavez to Rabd When they couldn't enter the party. Despite being nominated and walking the carpet in front of the cameras, the singers had to leave the Cassia Center due to an error in their tickets and expressed their disappointment on social media.

“Here we are, we have left Premio Lo Nuestro, it seems we will not be with you because they gave us the wrong tickets and it seems there are no more tables,” Christopher said in a video clip. “This is something that surprises me a little, but well, it seems like a strange organization.” Chavez, who was next to him in the car, said: “Now we will have dinner.”

Aukerman added in confusion. “The nominees could not enter the event because they did not have the right tickets. We want to tell our fans around the world that it hurts us a lot to come to Miami, and it seems that Premio Lo Nuestro did not have places for us. It hurts us on behalf of RBD, but we are bigger than this “.

It was definitely a better evening for you Olga Tanyon. “I am very grateful, and very emotional,” said the Award of Excellence winner. As her nearly four-decade career was celebrated, the “Woman of Fire” recalled “the parents I knew living upstairs, dancing merengue and watching their daughter.” Accompanied by her husband Billy Denizard They said they would celebrate the end of the awards night in a recording studio working on new music. “We danced in the studio,” he joked.

“It is a night full of joy,” he added. Angela Aguilar. “I will sing, and I will watch my father sing too,” Pepe Aguilar's daughter added. “The relationship I have with my father is something I thank God for every day. He is someone I admire and love. I love being with him, and having a good time with him.” When asked if her heart has an owner, the desirable single woman answered without saying anything about suitors: “My heart is so happy and full of love.”

Isadora Figueroadaughter of L CheyenneShe is dazzled by her beauty and good feelings. The interpreter of the program “Aguita con sal” said about the Puerto Rican singer: “I love him very much. For me, my father is my teacher. He is one of the greatest people I have ever loved in my life. He has always been the person I love.” Which I admire the most.”

For this part, Adamari Lopez“I'm very happy,” admitted one carpet supplier. Co-host of the new program Unequal He said about his great love, “Let's see when he comes!”

Lopez added: “I know that great love is my daughter Alia and great love is myself as well.” I have two best things. “I love myself, I love my daughter, and if someone comes along, it will complement this love that already exists in my heart.”