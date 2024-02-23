February 24, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Shakira earns $50,000 a week

February 23, 2024

Women's bill, as an example there they have Shakira. The Colombian charted in the Top 50 and reached number one in 22 countries, and was the second most streamed Latin artist on Spotify in 2023.

“She makes $50,000 a week,” he said. People in Spanish A source close to the artist, who receives this amount of money just for copying her songs on the Spotify platform. “In the US alone, there are more than 165 million Spotify playlists that include at least one Shakira song.”

The most played Shack songs on Spotify are:

“TQG”

“Hips Don't Lie” (feat. Wyclef Jane)

“Shakira: Bozra Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

“January day”

VIDEO: Karol G and Shakira debut new song and sparks fly

“Any time, any place”

“Waka Waka” (this time for Africa) [The Official 2010 FIFA World Cup (TM) Song] (feat. Freshlyground)

“routine”

“President”

“Congratulations”

“I Can't Remember to Forget You” (feat. Rihanna)

Among Shakira's most shared songs on social media:

“TQG”

“horizontally”

“January day”

“Hips Don't Lie” (feat. Wyclef Jane)

