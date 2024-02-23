February 24, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

La Esperanza, Intipoca dawn covered with ice: photos

La Esperanza, Intipoca dawn covered with ice: photos

Lane Skeldon February 23, 2024 1 min read

In some places in La Esperanza the temperature reaches -1 ° C. Residents say that night is the coolest time

La Esperanza residents confirmed that cars and lawns in La Esperanza, Intipucca, woke up covered in ice.

According to the weather forecast for Friday, it will be -1 degrees.

One of the cars that woke up was covered in a layer of ice.

In a video clip spread on social media, it was observed that the fields were covered in ice.

“This is a dog” is heard in a story from a man named Jose Gomez.

“At night from 8:00 p.m. it gets colder,” another neighbor said on social media.

The forecast for the entire country this Friday is as follows: San Pedro Sula 16 degrees, La Ceiba 16, Tocoa 17, Santa Barbara 15, Santa Rosa de Copan 9, La Esperanza 1, Marcala 9, Juticalpa 13, Catacamas 16, Comayagua 13. and Tegucigalpa 10. Danley 13 and San Marcos de Colon 14.

In addition, Choluteca 19 degrees, Nacomi 19 and Euro 11.

02/23/202408:32 h. / Writing on the Internet

Exclusively for subscribers

Do you already have your subscription? Join our community of readers.

Participate

Thanks for informing yourself
the press

You have reached the limit for your article

Subscribe and get unlimited access to articles, newsletters, events and many other benefits.

See also  The giant field opened in Las Vegas with a U2 concert

Participate

Thanks for informing yourself
the press

Exclusive article under registration

Log in or register to access the best journalistic content.

sign in

Thanks for informing yourself
the press

Weather in Honduras

Low temperatures

La Esperanza, Intibuca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

JLo's clean makeup that empowers women 50 and up

February 24, 2024 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

So you can vote in La Casa de los Famosos 4: Week 5 Nominees | the answers

February 24, 2024 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

RBD singers were eliminated from Premio Lo Nuestro

February 23, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Sources: Warriors give Steve Kerr record extension: two years, $35 million

February 24, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

A judge formally ordered Trump to pay $454 million in fraud

February 24, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

This yacht takes part of the desert to the sea

February 24, 2024 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Vargas believes that the vote difference between the ruling party and the opposition is salvageable Momento.net

February 24, 2024 Phyllis Ward