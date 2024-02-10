Promoting STEM among girls and teens as a goal

Saturday 10 February 2024 at 08:47



The Catholic University of Murcia is celebrating the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, which is celebrated this Sunday, with various activities through which it wants to help promote the academic disciplines called STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) among girls and adolescents. At the regional and national levels. To this end, UCAM researchers, through the Vice-Chancellor for Research, initiated theoretical and practical conversations with students from the Murcia region, which began at the San Vicente de Paul Educational Center (El Palmar), to introduce the everyday life of a scientist, understand her lines of research, and find out how she became One, stimulating the study of STEM knowledge areas among girls.

She chooses STEM

In addition, UCAM has designed biographical stories of pioneering women at national and international level, and references in their fields of research, which will be distributed in schools and institutes in order to promote scientific careers among younger students. This document is included within the SheChooseSTEM project, co-financed by the European Commission, whose aim is to create engaging content to promote STEM careers among girls and adolescents in Europe. For the university's Vice-Rector for Research, Estrella Nuñez, the goal is “to make this type of profession more popular through activities and try to remove some of the biases that these areas of knowledge may be subject to.”

