February 10, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Promoting STEM among girls and teens as a goal

Promoting STEM among girls and teens as a goal

Zera Pearson February 10, 2024 2 min read

Saturday 10 February 2024 at 08:47

The Catholic University of Murcia is celebrating the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, which is celebrated this Sunday, with various activities through which it wants to help promote the academic disciplines called STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) among girls and adolescents. At the regional and national levels. To this end, UCAM researchers, through the Vice-Chancellor for Research, initiated theoretical and practical conversations with students from the Murcia region, which began at the San Vicente de Paul Educational Center (El Palmar), to introduce the everyday life of a scientist, understand her lines of research, and find out how she became One, stimulating the study of STEM knowledge areas among girls.

She chooses STEM

In addition, UCAM has designed biographical stories of pioneering women at national and international level, and references in their fields of research, which will be distributed in schools and institutes in order to promote scientific careers among younger students. This document is included within the SheChooseSTEM project, co-financed by the European Commission, whose aim is to create engaging content to promote STEM careers among girls and adolescents in Europe.

For the university's Vice-Rector for Research, Estrella Nuñez, the goal is “to make this type of profession more popular through activities and try to remove some of the biases that these areas of knowledge may be subject to.”

This content is exclusive to subscribers

Savings month: 4 months x €2/month

See also  The Tenth Forum for Researchers in Virtual Mode - Business

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Up to 90% of MIRs in family medicine leave the specialty after completing their training | Community

February 10, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Healthy diet to lose 2 kilos in 3 days

February 9, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The Academy of Sciences recognizes Hipólito, Bonetti and Blanco Peña | Momento.net

February 9, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

China cancels its match with Argentina after the Messi incident in Hong Kong

February 10, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The functionality everyone has been waiting for is coming to Google Maps – Teach Me About Science

February 10, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Video: Mariachi fell into the pool; Colleagues and laughter celebrated

February 10, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Tension over Essequibo: Nicolás Maduro's regime deploys new troops near border with Guyana

February 10, 2024 Winston Hale