98% of UCAM medical students pass the MIR exam

Reward for effort and good work. This is the conclusion yet good results obtained by students Degree in medicine From the Catholic University of Murcia Examination by resident internal physician Held last January, the interim notes for which were issued today.

98% of graduates of this sixth semester UCAM degree in medicine passed the exam, cIfra is similar to that of previous years, and higher than the national average for those who passed the cut-off mark in this convocation. Added to this success are the excellent results obtained by a number of his students, such as: Arturo Jesús Anson, which reached number 124 in Spain. All this makes it possible for the majority of Catholic graduates to choose a specialty. This year, 12,721 people took the MIR exam, for 8,772 places.

This data for another year reflects the excellent training received by UCAM students.the result of the use of cutting-edge technologies, especially in clinical simulation, faculty committed to training students, high-quality outside practices that complement on-campus training, and innovative assessment methods.

Geronimo Lajara, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at UCAM, first congratulated all the students and encouraged them to continue the line of work, effort and commitment to the patient that they had acquired during their training at the University.

Graduates of the previous five semesters at Catholic University who have passed MIR have completed, or are doing so, their major. In reference hospitals throughout the national panorama, from Cadiz to San Sebastian, via Seville, Málaga, Jaén, Valencia, Granada, Alicante, Madrid, Segovia, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria or Murcia, such as the Gregorio Marañon Hospital, the Clínico Hospital, La Paz and Ramon y Cajal Hospitals. ., in the city of Madrid, and everyone in the region. They preferably choose anesthesia and resuscitation, internal medicine, pediatrics, ophthalmology, psychiatry or family and community medicine, although there are Catholic students in almost all medical specialties.