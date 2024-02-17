Promoting Lent and its great idea that has become a trend

McDonald's He surprised all his customers with an idea that they would love Emotions, to memory, to the powerful world of the past to revive stories from the present. And he did it in the middle of the show on his sandwich Fillet-o-fish For the fasting season. We are talking about two different topics that we will discuss in this article for all fans of this company.

The fast food company is clinging to nostalgia to enhance its brand and announced in the last few hours that it will now be using it Hamburglar, the historical hamburger thief, who has been appearing every now and then in their advertisements for a long time. The fact is that he has now appeared behind the wheel of a 1970s Plymouth Barracuda.

In this context, as part of the campaign, McDonald's allegedly placed a Hamburglar on a customized 1970 Plymouth Barracuda. To tour the United States For one purpose: to pull off the ultimate hamburger heist. Can he do this?

What does McDonald's offer consist of?

The McDonald's promotion is that you can scan the code if you see the classic car outside McDonald's to “get a bow card.” “You'll also be rewarded with Hamburglar-inspired swag, so you can try the delicious new burger at your local McDonald's (before the Hamburglar does),” the fast food chain's pitch states.

McDonald's is offering a take on the Filet-O-Fish sandwich

On the other hand, we had commented on an offer for Lent. People who buy the crispy fish sandwich will only be able to get a second as reported in the past few hours.

This offer began on February 14, the first day of Lent, and will continue until the end of March. Lent ends this year on Thursday, March 28. But beware: the offer is only valid at participating locations.

The Filet-O-Fish dish, which originated in Ohio, according to the company, features crispy filet mignon atop melted American cheese and topped with McDonald's creamy tartar sauce.