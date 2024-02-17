Video: Mane Manuel “Mistakes are made and learning is made”

Grand Canary palm trees. Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria reconciled with Mane Manuel, Who returned after getting kicked out of a concert a few years ago. “A mistake was made and I learned it, and I'm truly grateful for this opportunity,” he announced on stage.

The audience's applause was a warm response to his apology, as the Puerto Rican artist reunited and regained the love of the people of Gran Canaria, at the same concert where he once starred in a moment that will go down in history.

Manny Manuel was subjected to boos from the audience in 2019, who accused him of acting under the influence of alcohol, as a member of the Carnival Council, Inmaculada Medina, climbed on stage to snatch the microphone because the artist’s manager refused to allow him to leave the stage.

“Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and its Carnival will not allow anyone to come and laugh at us under these circumstances,” the councilor said at the daytime carnival show, after which the artist admitted he was “having the time of his life.”

The same scenario in which the artist was subjected to shouts of booing, today his apology was accepted with applause, and as the advisor confirmed, it is acceptable, because “every person has the right to a second chance,” for which the artist thanked him..

Tomorrow, Saturday the 17th, after the scheduled Manuel Turizo concert, Manny Manuel will also give a concert at the Carnival venue.

The celebrations have now reached their final stage to bid farewell to this edition on Sunday with the traditional burial of sardines and the largest drone show in the Canary Islands, with 230 drones and a choreography of lights that will announce an allegory of Las Vegas. Palmas Carnival in Gran Canaria 2025.