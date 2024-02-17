(CNN) — Amy Schumer shared an update about her health to raise awareness and redirect the conversation after receiving numerous comments on social media.

After Schumer appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday and “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, where she discussed the second season of her hit show “Life & Beth” on Hulu, some commented on social media that his appearance was a change. .

“Thank you so much for everyone's comments about my face! I've enjoyed comments and discussions about my appearance, like all women, for almost 20 years. And you're right, it's puffier than usual at the moment,” she wrote in one post. to Instagram. “I have some medical and hormonal things going on right now, but I'm fine.”

She added that she suffers from endometriosis, a painful condition that occurs when tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, according to the World Health Organization.

Schumer continued, “I also believe that women need no excuse for their physical appearance and are owed no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self-love and acceptance of the skin you're in.” “.

“Like any other woman/person, some days I feel confident and great, and other days I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this TV show I created. Written, starring and directed by,” Schumer concluded in his letter. “Maybe, “Just maybe, we can focus on that a little bit.”

Season 2 of Life & Beth can now be watched via live streaming.