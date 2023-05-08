Prince William tells King Charles the late Queen Elizabeth would be ‘proud’

(CNN) – Prince William paid tribute to King Charles III at his coronation on Sunday, saying “we are all so proud of you” as he invoked the memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking at the ceremony on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the Prince of Wales said: “I know she’s there looking fondly at us and would be a very proud mum.” He added that his grandmother described the coronation as “a statement of our hopes for the future”.

William began his speech on a humorous note, promising the crowd that, unlike singer Lionel Richie, who performed at the concert, he would not “go all night” in his speech.

Instead, William said he simply wanted to “say a few words about my dad and why I think this weekend is so important.”

He then paid tribute to the king, noting his commitment to service over the years.

Prince William said: “As wonderful as the festivities are, at the heart of the festival is a simple message: service. My father’s first words when he entered Westminster Abbey yesterday were a promise of service.”

“It was a promise to keep serving. Because for more than 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, [el rey Carlos] He devoted himself to serving others, present and future generations, and those whose memory must not be forgotten.

William highlighted the monarch’s commitment to environmental issues, saying the monarch “warned us of the health risks to our planet long before it was an everyday issue.”

He also paid tribute to the king’s charitable contributions through his foundation, the Prince Trust, which William said has “supported more than a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to achieve their ambitions.”

“Ba, we are all very proud of you,” said the prince, addressing the king directly.

Prince William concluded his short speech by thanking the “millions of people who serve in the forces and in the classrooms and wards of hospitals and communities,” and declared his pledge to “serve [a] everyone”.

King Charles III was crowned in London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday, as his supporters swarmed the streets of the British capital.

After the ceremony, the King and some members of the royal family made their usual appearances on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, but the display of military aircraft was curtailed due to bad weather.

And the police arrested dozens of people during the coronation ceremony, after promising a “strong” approach to the protesters.