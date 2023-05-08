Harry was not invited to greet from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation of Charles III

Prince Harry, the youngest son of King Charles III, who attended his father’s coronation on Saturday without his wife Meghan Markle, was not officially invited to attend the historic salute given by the British royal family from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Enrique, who publicly confronted his family, was excluded from the salute, which was attended by Queen Camilla’s sister, Annabelle Elliot, who is not part of the British royal family. According to what sources familiar with the matter told Sky News, the prince did not receive an official invitation.

During the coronation in Westminster Abbey, Harry stood in the third row not far from Prince Andrew, who also resigned from his public duties as a member of the British royal house after being accused of sexual abuse of minors in the case of merchant Jeffrey Epstein. .

Enrique, who also did not participate in the official coronation procession through the streets of London, embarked on a trip to Los Angeles to spend the day with his wife and eldest son, Archie, who had picked up the aforementioned British series.

The figure of Prince Henry, fifth in line to the throne, has become a frequent source of controversy in the United Kingdom, after he and his partner quit carrying out typical duties for the royal family and decried cases of harassment. The first public criticism was followed by a memoir and a documentary film in which he spoke candidly about his life.

The youngest son of the King and Diana of Wales actually lives in the United States and barely touches the UK. He made a surprise trip in March to attend a trial in London against a media group accused of corrupt practices, after there was no record of any travel since the funeral of his grandmother, Elizabeth II, in September 2023.