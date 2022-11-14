Prince Harry regrets moving to California with Meghan Markle? this is the reason

After the separation between the British royal family and Prince Harry with Meghan Markle In search of a new lifestyle, much more FreeIt seems that things did not go as expected. Youngest son of King Carlos III, For many of the privileges he enjoyed faded with his noble title.

Why Prince Harry is upset with Meghan Markle?

According to OnlineRadarThe popularity for the young prince Did not succeed (or at least not in the way I’m used to) in California, like many Hollywood celebrities They are not interested in having a close relationship with them The son of Mrs. Di

Unlike the times he lived in England, times mattered Famous People and recognized sports stars They had kind gestures with the former member of the royal family. The above events offended the Duke of Sussex who enjoyed the grace of others without the need for effort.

What does Mega Markle think of her husband’s adaptation to his new life?

Although the beautiful actress hasn’t made any statements about it, she’s clearly much better usual To life in Montecito, far from Disciplined ownership rulesplus all the media pressure, so he lives with peace of mind.

Hope to be the prince Enrique You soon find a group of friends that make you feel at home, because no one said it was easy to start over.