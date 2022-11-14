The family of singer Amaya Montero provides details of her health a month after her disturbing photos

Although Amaia Montero focused on the production and release of her next album, her fans remained worried and awaited new news about her health.

Let’s remember that about a month ago, the singer set off alarms after posting a black and white photo in which she appeared degenerate, with a sad face, completely disheveled, and only covered with a towel.

As if that wasn’t enough, speculation grew that something wasn’t quite right after her sister, Edoya Montero, not only confirmed that the La Oreja de Van Gogh singer was having a bad time, but also confirmed that they don’t know her whereabouts.

Amaya Montero looks sad in one of the pictures she uploaded on her social networks Drunk Amaya Montero on stage?

Since then, her followers have not stopped asking about her and her health as she has completely stayed away from social networks. Now, the Spaniards’ family has decided to talk about it and for the peace of many, they revealed that Amaya enjoys good care and a safe environment, along with her mother and sister: “She is doing better and she is doing better and she is doing better and she is doing better and she is doing better and she is doing better and she is doing better and she is doing better and she is doing better,” they said in statements carried by “Espanol”.

They also confirmed that the translator of “I want to be” wants to resume her artistic career as soon as possible, and that it was she who, out of her own conviction, took a break from social networks.

The only thing that worried him was that his mother, Pilar Saldias, was kept as far away as possible from everything that could be said about him, because he was worried about his health.

About the release of her last album, which had to be postponed, those close to her confirmed that what she most wants is for the public to listen to her again and she is fully focused and working on achieving this as soon as possible. , although they did not give further details.