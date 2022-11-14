Dayanara Torres, the ex-wife of Marc Anthony, is in love again with the delicate jewellery

model and host Torres Dayanara The 48-year-old is one of the most followed women in the region due to her talent and beauty, and also for being the ex-wife of the singer. Mark Anthony. Now she is debuting as a rapporteur on a project in her hometown in Puerto Rico about the life of Mrs. D. It is about the international experience “Princess Diana’s authorized arrival in Puerto Rico”.

there Torres Dayanara It gives voice to the story in Spanish about why Lady Di became the eternal princess of the people. In addition, the visited gallery has several “photo opportunities” for the City of London’s most well-known international prints.

Related news

in parallel form dayanara torres, who has two children Mark Anthony Before ending the relationship, she was very active on social networks amassing nearly 2 million followers from all over the world who are aware of her movements and activities.

Dayanara Torres. Source: instagram @dayanarapr

Currently Torres Dayanara She surprised her virtual fanbase with a delicate photoshoot where she showed off all her beauty and talent to pose in front of the camera with delicate jewellery. “In love…with these chandeliers,” the former wrote Mark Anthony Along with the photos she shows her close-up with delicate makeup.

Dayanara Torres. Source: instagram @dayanarapr

Torres Dayanara She shared many photos where the jewelry from the Lido jewelry collection were the protagonists and blended perfectly with her beauty. Celebrating @lidojewelers 40th Anniversary…with this unique piece! It’s a dream…” said the model and got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from her fans.