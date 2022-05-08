Preparing for the 77th Anniversary of Medical School – Evening News

León, Gto. – With the launch of a book and a day of activities in Roberto Placencia Saldania Bicentennial Theaterformer students of the University of Guanajuato School of Medicine, prepare to commemorate The seventy-seventh anniversary of the House of Studies1,400 people are expected to attend.

The event organizers, led by Dr. Pablo Campos MaciasThe former director of the medical school and a professor at the same time, reported that the event will take place on May 27 and activities will start at 10 am.

Conversations and Interviews

The program consists of talks and interviews with former students who will share with you what it is like to be a graduate of this school and the challenges they faced to get to where they are. Plus a few words from the university’s president, Luis Felipe Guerrero Agrippino.

In addition, an audiovisual record of the book’s content will be presented; “White Roses: Records of Medical Teaching at the University of Guanajuato,” a two-volume work of over 600 pages and containing over a thousand photographs submitted by former students in order to make this compendium of memories.

“its name “white roses”For in the medical school their gardens always had these flowers which had been so carefully looked after by two gardeners, that all former students would see them, as an icon of the school, as well as those of us who had a girlfriend or a woman who filled our hearts, and we would steal these Roses are always given as gifts,” explained Dr. Campos Macias.

The rights to the book have been transferred to the University of Guanajuato which is the highest university in the state, which will be responsible for printing it, the first print edition will be 500 books but there will be a second print edition of the book and the cost of the book is not yet defined.

Four years of research

To fill these pages was a grueling four-year task, during which they interviewed hundreds and hundreds of former students. As for the event, it was achieved thanks to a group made by the same graduate doctors to which each one contributed the amount he wanted to carry out this celebration.

Dr. Campos shared his drive to write this book, which was joined by several of his colleagues as co-authors, including Dr. Roberto Gomez Alba, Luis Humberto Lopez, Primo Queiroz, and Dr. Antonietta Diaz Guadarrama, as well as Lechita Franco. With them.

“Speaking with many colleagues from the 90 generations the Lyon School of Medicine has been through, I realize that there are many experiences, a lot of history, for what I said this is of inestimable value, it is the history of the school told by everyone that the Dr. identified its members as former students Who gave him a high status, I decided to start writing this book.

For this event, more than 1,400 doctors are expected to attend, in addition to Leon, from other municipalities and even states such as Puebla, Michoacan, Jalisco and Mexico City. The presence of alumni residing abroad, especially Germany and the United States, has also been confirmed. With a cut until Saturday, 500 people have registered.