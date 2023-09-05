Powerball: Winning Numbers for Monday, September 4 | USA | Answers

Everyone knows that Powerball Lottery It is very popular in America. With a prize pool in excess of $400 million, the prospect Monday September 4th It was huge. Although the chance of hitting the jackpot is one in 292 million, luck may be on your side this time.

Powerball, America’s most popular lottery, awakens the dreams of millions with the promise of becoming millionaires. Who hasn’t fantasized about owning a mansion, a luxury car, paying off debts and exploring the world? Millionaire jackpots make this even more possible.

The investment is very affordable: you need to buy a ticket for 2 dollars, if you want, you can add an extra dollar to play the Power Play option, which increases your chances of winning. This amazing lottery is available in 45 of the 50 United States, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Powerball is one of America’s biggest lotteries (Photo: AFP).

If you win, it’s important to know that ticket expiration dates vary by jurisdiction of sale, and typically range from 90 days to a year.

Powerball: How much is the jackpot on Monday, September 4?

Powerball Jackpot 435 million dollars on Monday, September 4. The lucky winner can choose to receive annual payments over 29 years or a cash payment of $210.9 million, although it’s important to note that federal and state tax deductions apply, if applicable.

Powerball Jackpot $435 Million (Photo: Powerball)

Note that the winner has up to sixty days after ticket validation to decide between these two options.

What are the Powerball winning numbers?

Powerball winning numbers for Monday, September 4 draw: 1 – 26 – 32 – 46 – 51 – 13.

You can see the results here connection.

What is Powerball?

He Powerball Lottery found in 45 of the 50 states America, In addition to the District Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Those wishing to participate in the raffle simply purchase a $2 ticket. They can also add a dollar to it and play the option powerplay, To increase the options.

How to watch Powerball draw?

The Powerball drawing takes place on Monday, September 4 at 10:59pm ET, and you have the option to follow along live on the lottery’s official website, its YouTube channel or by tuning into the broadcast station. Local television. Additionally, you can register on the page to receive winning numbers directly in your email inbox.

Until what time can I buy Powerball tickets?

According to the Powerball page, the purchase cut-off time varies from one to two hours for the drawing depending on the jurisdiction of the sale.

What are the Powerball prizes?

5 Numbers + Powerball: Jackpot (Jackpot)

5 numbers: $1,000,000

4 Numbers + Powerball: $50,000

4 numbers: 100 dollars

3 numbers + Powerball: $100

3 numbers: 7 dollars

2 numbers + Powerball: 7 dollars

1 Numbers + Powerball: 4 dollars

Powerball number: 4 dollars.

More information about Powerball

