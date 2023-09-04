September stimulus checks: Which states will have bonuses and how much | Minnesota | Montana | USA | USA | Trends | uses

Residents of its two states America Available in September stimulus tests, financial assistance provided by the IRS and its mission is to help people achieve a sound financial footing. This fee will be paid soon and to know more about this matter, Tibor has prepared this article with all the information about it. Continue reading.

What are the statuses of beneficiaries of stimulus checks?

Minnesota : Select residents began receiving direct tax refund payments in tax year 2021.

: Select residents began receiving direct tax refund payments in tax year 2021. the mountain: This refund seeks to reduce property tax payments by up to US$675 and allows only one refund per household.

Amounts due from stimulus checks in Minnesota

Officials said the payment would be tailored to each individual’s circumstances. You can get up to US$1,300 in a family with 3 dependents.

$520 for married filing jointly with gross income of $150,000 or less.

$260 for all adjusted gross incomes of $75,000 or less.

US$260 for each dependent when you withdraw up to three dependents, which means a maximum of US$780.

Amounts due from the stimulus check in Montana

In Montana, state officials said they will only send paper checks and no longer direct deposit. The purpose of the move is to reduce the risk of fraud by fraudsters, as the Montana Department of Taxation has received many requests for property tax refunds in which the applicant’s data does not match the tax company’s records.

Now, the amount owed in Montana is $675 dollars. However, this can only be done through direct deposit due to fraud alerts. “We anticipate fraud and have already taken steps to identify fraudulent claims. Making refunds through paper checks will help further reduce fraud,” said Brendan Beatty, the department’s director of revenue.

What are the requirements to get a trigger test in Minnesota?

You only need to fulfill the following requirements to access the stimulus check benefit:

Must have resided in Minnesota for part or all of 2021.

Must have filed relevant returns before December 31, 2022: (2021 Form M1, Personal Income Tax/ 2021 Form M1PR, Homestead Credit Refund (for homeowners) and Tenant Property Tax Refund).

If the 2021 adjusted gross income is $150,000 or less for married joint filers or $75,000 or less for all other taxpayers.

You are not claimed as a dependent on someone else’s 2021 Minnesota income tax return.