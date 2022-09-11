Thinking of applying for asylum in the US? Now there will be a new format

It is necessary to fill out a new form to claim asylum in the US as soon as possible. As confirmed by the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS, its abbreviation in English), it is I-589.Similarly, another new form will be issued in case of eligibility to seek employment authorization. This will be I-765 as indicated by USCIS.

The office pointed out that it will not accept samples of the old form from November. These are identified by their version date located on the internal pages of both applications.

An important clarification: earlier versions of Forms I-589 and I-765 can still be filed before November 7th.

Reasons for change

First, it’s important to explain that last February, a court in the District of Columbia struck down two regulations approved during the Trump era. Those rules directly affected immigrants who applied for asylum and wanted to work as soon as possible.

One of the laws limited the valuable immigration benefit, the other only in certain cases. Both were announced in 2019 and came into force a year later.

Both regulations passed through the pen of former Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and affected immigrant benefits.

To give you an idea of ​​its impact, you should know that one of them radically removed the 30-day period for managing delivery. which Nothing more than granting employment authorization to asylum seekers.

As if that wasn’t enough, another unfortunately “celebrated” law completely abolished the 150-day period after claiming asylum. Its negative effect is that during that period the application for work permit was filed.

From these results, at the time, thousands of immigrants saw their immigration processes, already in the United States, delayed more and more each day. USCIS took longer to approve the much-needed work permits.