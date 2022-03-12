Pochettino’s rude words before PSG faced Girondin’s Albert Ellis: “How do I feel? Ridiculous”

2022-03-12
Coach Paris Saint-GermainAnd the Mauricio Pochettinobroaching, as well as the rest of the mold, continues by removing Champions League He struggled during the week against Real Madrid.
The harsh punishment that the European Football Association will impose on the president of Paris Saint-Germain Al-Khelaifi, after his aggression against the referees at the Bernabéu.
The Argentine strategist will risk his position this Sunday, as they receive Girondins BordeauxThe last place in the French League, led by Honduras Albert Ellis, for day 28; Meeting at 6 am in Honduras.,
The Paris They have lost two of their last three league matches, adding defeat at the Bernabéu and elimination from the Cup, and are in a critical position, which has been classified as “misleading” by DT. Pochettinowho can’t stop thinking about how to let them go back to the eggs.
“We are disappointed, not only us but all the players, the club members, there is a huge disappointment. The Argentine coach began, adding: “It was a big blow, it was tough days.”
Premier League statement: Chelsea received another blow and Abramovich lost the club’s management permit
“How do I feel? Ridiculous. Frustrated because in the analysis of the match I think the team was superior here in Paris and the first 60 minutes of the game in Madrid. Hear the word, but it leaves you in a mess and leaves something inside of you that’s hard to get out. Fight, annoy, that annoyance that makes It’s hard for you to sleep at night, but take responsibility that we have to keep going.”
The Paris Saint-Germain It occupies first place with a difference of 13 points from cholerae, so it is necessary to successfully finish the season in the league.
“It is normal that at this time he was not comfortable enough to have the best energy, but the responsibility is great to finish the season in the best way, knowing that tomorrow we have to win, and we have to win the league title.”
He added, “I am in the process of recovering, but that does not mean that I am not strong. I am strong and eager to fight against the adversities and challenges remaining until the end of the season.”
Paris Saint-Germain Recepion Girondin, whose victory will leave the relegation zone. In the first round, the Parisians won 2-3, having suffered from the annotation of the Catracho he isWho scored nine goals this season. Now La Panterita will strive to make its mark in the Parc des Princes.
He concluded his speech by saying, “Tomorrow’s atmosphere will be what our fans want, and we understand their disappointment and it is clear that the right to express their feelings is complete.” Pochettino.
