Pochettino’s rude words before PSG faced Girondin’s Albert Ellis: “How do I feel? Ridiculous”

2022-03-12

The Paris They have lost two of their last three league matches, adding defeat at the Bernabéu and elimination from the Cup, and are in a critical position, which has been classified as "misleading" by DT. Pochettinowho can't stop thinking about how to let them go back to the eggs. "We are disappointed, not only us but all the players, the club members, there is a huge disappointment. The Argentine coach began, adding: "It was a big blow, it was tough days." "How do I feel? Ridiculous. Frustrated because in the analysis of the match I think the team was superior here in Paris and the first 60 minutes of the game in Madrid. Hear the word, but it leaves you in a mess and leaves something inside of you that's hard to get out. Fight, annoy, that annoyance that makes It's hard for you to sleep at night, but take responsibility that we have to keep going."

The Paris Saint-Germain It occupies first place with a difference of 13 points from cholerae, so it is necessary to successfully finish the season in the league. “It is normal that at this time he was not comfortable enough to have the best energy, but the responsibility is great to finish the season in the best way, knowing that tomorrow we have to win, and we have to win the league title.” He added, “I am in the process of recovering, but that does not mean that I am not strong. I am strong and eager to fight against the adversities and challenges remaining until the end of the season.”