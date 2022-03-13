Haaland has reached an “agreement” to play next season with this powerful European club

2022-03-12
When many confirm that the future Erling Haaland With Spanish football, the striker had taken an unexpected turn in his decision and would seriously consider going to the Premier League.
The “Hungarian” salary that Barcelona promised Haaland
As reported by the Daily Mail on Saturday, there is already a “verbal agreement” between the striker and Manchester To join the club from next season.
The English newspaper adds that the ‘citzens’ prepared the transfer offer and the contract to close incorporation for the Norwegian, who recently returned with Dortmund After taking several days off due to injury.
In order to maintain the services HaalandIt is necessary that he pay the German team the termination clause, which will be around 75 million euros. At the same time, about 120 million is needed to agree with the player and his agent Mino Raiola.
Guardiola He has always emphasized that City need a great striker after his departure Sergio Aguero. Last summer an attempt was made to sign Harry Kingbut high claims spurs They made it impossible. They are now clear that they must not let one of the world’s best strikers get away.
Haaland does not hide and refers to the best football player in the world
It should be noted that it has always been dealt with that City will have a slight advantage by signing Haalandbecause the striker’s father played for this team and he could have persuaded him to land in Manchester.
Barcelona is still in the fight
On the other hand, the Catalans are very interested and have shown signs of that. cure He was going to travel to Munich a few days ago to meet Haaland It suggests your sports project. At the same time, Joan Laporta I’m calling Raiola To impress him because they share a good relationship, but the commissions the agent demands will not be within the reach of the club.
