Haaland has reached an “agreement” to play next season with this powerful European club

2022-03-12

When many confirm that the future Erling Haaland With Spanish football, the striker had taken an unexpected turn in his decision and would seriously consider going to the Premier League.

The “Hungarian” salary that Barcelona promised Haaland

As reported by the Daily Mail on Saturday, there is already a “verbal agreement” between the striker and Manchester To join the club from next season.

The English newspaper adds that the ‘citzens’ prepared the transfer offer and the contract to close incorporation for the Norwegian, who recently returned with Dortmund After taking several days off due to injury.

In order to maintain the services HaalandIt is necessary that he pay the German team the termination clause, which will be around 75 million euros. At the same time, about 120 million is needed to agree with the player and his agent Mino Raiola.