Universitario tied 1-1 with Cinciano in League 1 | Football – Peruvian

academic you will collide cincino Live and direct for the sixth day of League 1 on Saturday 12 March from 7:30 pm (Peruvian time). You’ll be able to follow all the action on Minute by Minute here.

University vs. Cienciano: Match Preview

A lively meeting between the Karimi team and the Cusco team arrives at another date of the Peruvian championship and will be held at the Monumental Stadium, the stage that will host the commitment and which will boast a large number of fans in the stands.

The Crema has caused some injuries, however, they will not back down and will score the three points against a rival who has started the season well and is hoping to strike a giant who came. Cinciano adds eight points in a total of five matches.

A step away from Universitario, which added a total of nine points in the same number of matches with three wins and two losses. In addition, the elimination of the Libertadores Cup was a severe blow that they want to turn into a motivation for promotion in the tournament.

It should be noted that the last time University vs. Cinciano’s faces were seen, the match stirred up a lot of emotion, and left the 3-1 win for Karim, a result they will seek to replicate against an Imperial side who will go for their favour at the Monumental d’Atet.

Alvaro Gutierrez will not have significant players. The first absence is the absence of Nelenio Quinta, who was sent off in the last match. Another is Luis Urruti, due to a knee injury. Federico Alonso also joined, due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Although there are a few days left before the meeting between Universitario and Cenciano, the Uruguayan DT team was already analyzing the progress chart for the said match and who should be counted on. In the midst of all this, the names Piero Guzmán and Alfonso Barco, among others, appear.

University vs. Cienciano: scales in the world

Peru: 7:30 p.m.

Colombia: 7:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:30 pm

Paraguay: 8:30 pm

Venezuela: 8:30 pm

Chile: 9:30 p.m.

Brazil: 9:30 p.m.

Argentina: 9:30 pm

Uruguay: 9:30 pm

University vs. Cienciano: TV channel

Universitario will face Cinciano in the match scheduled for Saturday 12 March. GOLPERU is the channel responsible for the transmission, the same channel that can be seen through channel 14 of Movistar TV or 714 in HD.

University vs. Senciano: location of the stadium