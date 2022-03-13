Naomi Osaka interrupted a spectator in Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka talks about her relationship with the media 0:30

(CNN) – Naomi Osaka On Saturday, she interrupted a spectator from the audience during her match against Veronika Kudretova at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

“Naomi, you raunchy,” the spectator seemed to shout after the first match of the match. The comment brought tears to a four-time champion Big bangs On the field

According to its broadcast by the Tennis Channel, during a break in the match, Osaka asked the referee for the microphone to address the fans, but the referee refused the request. It was not clear if a bystander had been identified and removed from the scene.

It would end up losing Osaka in straight sets 6-0, 6-4.

At the same tournament in 2001, the Williams family (Serena Williams, sister Venus and father Richard) claimed that they suffered racist abuse By the Indian Wells crowd.

The 19-year-old won the final but did not play in Indian Wells for another 14 years.

Speaking at a news conference for her upcoming tournament, Venus Williams said she “heard everything her father heard.”

Richard Williams explained some of the abuse he received for USA Today, saying, “I had a hard time holding back my tears. I think Indian Wells brought shame to America.”

Addressing the crowd after the match, Osaka referred to the 2001 incident.

“Honestly, I’ve been boycotted before,” Osaka said. “It didn’t really bother me.

“But we were interrupted here, I saw a video of Venus and Serena (Williams) being interrupted here and if you haven’t seen it before, you should watch it. I don’t know why but it crossed my mind and it played a lot.”

And before leaving the stadium, Osaka thanked the audience and congratulated Kudermetova.

CNN has reached out to the tournament for comment and whether the viewer has been identified.

“Crying Hours in the Indian Wells Locker Room”

Speaking before returning to Indian Wells in 2015, Serena Williams said the experience she had 14 years ago left her feeling “like she’s lost the biggest match in history.”

“It was hard for me to forget spending hours in tears in the Indian Wells locker room after winning in 2001,” he told Time.com in February 2015.

“Back in Los Angeles I feel like I’ve lost the biggest game in history, not just tennis, but an even bigger battle for equality.

“Emotionally, it seemed easier to walk away. There are those who say I should never go back…I just follow my heart in this matter.”

Williams advanced to the semi-finals upon her return to the tournament, but had to withdraw before the match due to a knee injury.