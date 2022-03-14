March 14, 2022

Will Tom Brady retire? Back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 2023

Cassandra Curtis March 14, 2022

Mexico City /

one of Most awaited news It’s for everyone nfl fans and that is Tom Brady He finally made it clear his future, making it clear to return to to 2022 season with Tampa Bay Buccaneers It will not be undone at this time.

this week I know by public auction The ball apparent Tom Brady last landing, The same who reached thousands of dollars, but after this news about the American football player whoPerhaps the man who bought it regretted buying it.

Tom Brady will play his 23rd season in the NFL

through a Message in your account Twitter announced Tom Brady weeks after Analyze your present And what can he do, he chose to play Another season in the NFLso we’ll see it online soon.

His family and surroundings were vital to goat I realized that His place in the NFL And the Not in the stands Or at home, quelling all rumors of his retirement at least for a moment.

“In the past two months I’ve realized that My place is still on the field, not in the stands. That time will come. But it is not now. I love my teammates and I love my family who support me. They made everything possible. I’m going back for my 23rd season in Tampa“, Wrote.

In the past few days, this was said Tom Brady will play for San Francisco 49 Or you can even dedicate yourself to it Commentary on American footballbut we now know that he will be on the field of play.

Tom Brady, 7-time Super Bowl winner, He is one of the few NFL legends still active, as he has already led it to me pirate League title and with patriots He’s won it all, so this news fills fans with hope.

