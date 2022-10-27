You have created your account at EL TIEMPO. Get to know and customize your profile.
Both celebrities had a relationship of 12 years and two children.
Instagram: @shakira/@3gerardpique
Both celebrities had a relationship of 12 years and two children.
The former partner is still in the process of separating.
October 26, 2022, 07:07 PM
Gerrard Pique He is having difficult days, not only on a personal level, due to the process of his separation from the Colombian ShakiraBut in sports, after Barcelona’s exit next Wednesday from Champions League.
While the elimination of the Barcelona team was completed, pictures of the visit that the footballer could have made to his former partner have surfaced in recent days, for a very personal reason.
Pique, at Shakira’s house with a suitcase
As is known, Pique went to Shakira’s house in Barcelona after making sure that the singer’s father, William Mubarak91, is in hospital in that city.
The athlete was arrested by the agency Europa Press when he arrived at the house of his ex-partner, who, in the midst of the success of his new music release, is going through a complicated moment due to the health of his father.
Transcripts indicate that Pique arrived in a silver car, carrying an intriguingly large suitcase with him.
Other press information indicates that the Colombian’s father entered the Teknon clinic and that the footballer, despite the difficult personal situation, decided to accompany Shakira and be close to his children at this time.
The former couple announced their separation last June amid speculation about Pique’s infidelity.
October 26, 2022, 07:07 PM
