Gerrard Pique He is having difficult days, not only on a personal level, due to the process of his separation from the Colombian ShakiraBut in sports, after Barcelona’s exit next Wednesday from Champions League.

While the elimination of the Barcelona team was completed, pictures of the visit that the footballer could have made to his former partner have surfaced in recent days, for a very personal reason.

Pique, at Shakira’s house with a suitcase

Shakira and Pique seek a separation agreement on good terms for the sake of their children. picture: Instagram: @3gerardpique

As is known, Pique went to Shakira’s house in Barcelona after making sure that the singer’s father, William Mubarak91, is in hospital in that city.

The athlete was arrested by the agency Europa Press when he arrived at the house of his ex-partner, who, in the midst of the success of his new music release, is going through a complicated moment due to the health of his father.

Transcripts indicate that Pique arrived in a silver car, carrying an intriguingly large suitcase with him.

Other press information indicates that the Colombian’s father entered the Teknon clinic and that the footballer, despite the difficult personal situation, decided to accompany Shakira and be close to his children at this time.

The former couple announced their separation last June amid speculation about Pique’s infidelity.

