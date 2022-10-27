A surprising theory spread in the networks about Pique’s health in the midst of Shakira’s divorce

Breaking up after several years of relationship and love is usually not a very simple moment. Not to mention when this whole process also points to a conflicted divorce like the one the Colombian singer is going through these days. Shakira The Spanish football player Gerrard Pique. There is no doubt that neither of them are having their best moments to say it.

That is why, in the midst of the divorce – which includes, among other aspects, the possession of the two children, Milan and Sasha – over the past few days, a theory has begun to circulate on social networks regarding a celebrity. Change in fitness and appearance Gerrard Pique. It is believed that this can be with the stress that each divorce brings.

Will Pique lose his hair amid his divorce from Shakira?

Details of the divorce and separation between them Shakira s Effects It is handled very tightly. In fact, only the “I congratulate you for your well-behaved” singer referred to the crisis by highlighting in an interview that she gave so much for the relationship and sacrificed herself by moving to Barcelona. It seems that the details are not in what they both say in words, but in what the body and appearances usually say to them.

On social networks, and more specifically on the Instagram account @lalenguateve – dedicated to entertainment and gossip – they recently shared a photo of the footballer in which he was seen looking straight ahead and with a small space on top of his head, as a kind of “baldness” among the lush hairs from the previous Shakira.

“Gerrard Pique I’m going to lose my hair,” they wrote in the post, where they included – plus – an augmentation in that part of the head where the small area where there is no hair is noticed. Among the comments of followers, there are those who state that she also has more “wrinkles under the eyes” And who attribute all this to stress.