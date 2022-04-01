Peruvian Congress blames health minister for ‘inappropriateness and ability to exercise office’

Alexandra Ramos

(CNN Spanish) — Peru’s Congress on Thursday criticized its health minister, Hernán Condori Machado, for “lack of suitability and ability to exercise the office,” according to the text of the approved motion.

71 lawmakers voted in favor of oversight, 32 against it, and 13 abstained. As a result of the vote, Kondori, who has been in office since February 8, will have to leave the health portfolio.

According to the regulations of the Peruvian Congress, “Ministers under supervision must resign. The President of the Republic must accept the resignation within the next seventy-two hours.”

According to the initiative, which was introduced by the opposition on March 23, “Days before his appointment, Kondori was improperly practicing his profession by promoting the sale of Group X2 (“cluster water”), attributing to it medicinal properties not found certified or certified by any Official or academic authority.

In his defence, Kondori noted that he had never claimed that this product had healing properties and that the product was “just water” and that he had “never prescribed, sold or marketed it.” Lawmakers noted that there was a videotape in which Kondori was promoting the product before he was appointed health minister.

The petition asserts that Condori’s appointment in the Ministry of Health “caused a collective rejection of the country’s medical community,” referring to criticism from the Doctors’ Syndicate that requested his resignation from the post, or that President Pedro Castillo leave without the effect of his appointment.

