The project “Computer Science in the Classroom in Tierra del Fuego” has been selected for funding

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology participated with national and regional authorities from all over Argentina, as well as representatives from universities and various organizations, in the meeting organized by the Economic and Social Council.

Oshaya. – The meeting was held in order to discuss restoring the country’s productive fabric, creating job opportunities and real inclusion, and promoting consensus and pluralism in order to implement the state’s strategic policies. Under this framework, Permanent Training Undergraduate BA Eugenia Carrion and Secretary of Science and Technology DI. Alejandra Mann participated in the meeting, representing the regional government in a call for “innovative projects to promote education and future work” organized by the Economic and Social Council.

The Provincial Department of Education’s “Computer Science in the Classroom in Tierra del Fuego” project was selected from among 450 other projects that responded to the call.

The project will crystallize as a joint effort between the Minister of Education of the province, the National University of Tierra del Fuego and the Sadosky Foundation, a public and private institution that aims to strengthen the interconnection between the scientific and technological system and the productive structure in relation to the subject of ICT.

“It is a project related to the institutionalization of computer science at the county compulsory education levels,” explained the Undersecretary of Education and Permanent Training, Eugenia Carrion Canton.

In this context, the Minister of Education, Pablo Lopez Silva, Carrón and other members of the Ministry, held a meeting at Casa de Tierra del Fuego in the city of Buenos Aires with Mara Borchart, representative of the Sadoski Foundation.

During the meeting, training lines were proposed for the provincial administration teams to accompany them in the planning, development and management of these educational projects related to computing, as well as the training course “Programming and its instructions”, which Carrion said: “We are implementing at this moment with the National University of Tierra del Fuego.”

The official also announced that “we will start a new court for all teachers in related fields, at the mandatory levels of public administration schools, with the University of Tierra del Fuego and with the Sadoski Foundation.”

The project submitted by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology was one of 32 projects that were selected for funding for implementation in the Technological Training of Teachers 4.0 Line. The call of the Economic and Social Council included a total of more than 450 presentations across the country, among which the project “Computer Science in Classrooms in the Province of Tierra del Fuego Ayillas” benefited.

In turn, the Ministry, jointly with the Sadosky Foundation and the National University of Tierra del Fuego AIAS, proposed institutionalizing the inclusion of computer science in the classroom at Tierra del Fuego AeIAS as part of an updated vision for the contents of technological education, drawing a blueprint that includes the following axes:

A training course on introducing computer science into teaching for secondary school principals.

Teacher training course “Programming and its instructions”.