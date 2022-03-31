Javier Sierra, candidate for the Board of the Faculty of Information Sciences in Complutense

Talavera Javier Sierra Sanchez Introduces himself To the Board of Directors of the Faculty of Information Sciences of the Complutense University of Madrid, as well as to the faculty members of the University.

Sierra was already appointed in 2019 as the Rector’s Delegate for Communications at UCM. He holds a BA in Audiovisual Communication (1995-2001) and Journalism (2002-2005) from the Complutense University of Madrid. Completed and passed two PhD programs in CAVP II and Journalism IV in the School of Information Sciences at UCM. In addition, he is a Ph.D. in Information Science from Complutense University of Madrid (exceptional award).

Talaverano is the creative focus of the campaign: Don’t vote for me yes…

– You consider the administration of the college very transparent.

You consider that there is a flexible dialogue and that innovative ideas can be easily accepted.

– You consider that there are multiple specializations between departments and sections.

– You consider that there are good reception plans for the new PDI and PAS joining the college.

– You consider that a good job is being done in preparing study plans.

– You consider that decisions are made by broad consensus.

– You consider your interests to be represented.

“me targeting Is to achieve a better college that focuses on academic excellence and focus on the most important asset of this college: human capital. The main themes in my way of working are: dialogue, consensus and people”, adds Javier Sierra.