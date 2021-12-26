The Iranian regime threatened to “respond firmly to any hostile movement.”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addresses parliament this Sunday in Tehran. EFE / EPA / STRINGER



Iranian president, Ibrahim Raisi, defended this Saturday for Revolutionary Guards maneuvers He warned that Any hostile move against your country will get a decisive response from the Iranian armed forces.

“Any anti-enemy movement will face a A comprehensive and decisive response by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will dramatically change the strategic equationsIn a message published on the official website of the Presidency of the Republic, Raisi warned of a Christmas greeting.

Raisi described these maneuvers, which began last Monday and continued until Friday A sign of the will and ability of the Islamic Republic to defend the interests and security of the Iranian nation“.

The military exercise of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards was Condemned on Friday by the UK government for the “use of ballistic missiles” On his last day of testing.

A missile is launched during a joint exercise called “The Great Prophet 17” in southwestern Iran, on December 24, 2021. Photo taken on December 24, 2021. Saeed Sajadi/Fars News/Wana (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

A British Foreign Office spokesman said in a statement that the trial includes a A “clear departure” from UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

This item indicates that Tehran No activity shall be carried out in relation to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.which include launches using ballistic missile technology,” the State Department said.

In response, the Iranian Foreign Ministry criticized The UK’s ‘interventionist’ position regarding its military activities and highlighted that Iran is acting in accordance with international laws and regulations.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Said GatibzadAnd she indicated in a statement published on the official website of the corresponding ministry that “the Islamic Republic of Iran… Do not ask or negotiate permission from anyone for its defense program“.

Iran did not design its missiles for nuclear purposes because it did not have and does not have plans to use nuclear energy militarily.Gatbzadeh for sure.

Missiles during a joint exercise called “The Great Prophet 17” in southwest Iran on December 24, 2021. Photo taken on December 24, 2021. Saeed Sajadi/Fars News/Wana (WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters)

Gatbzad said that too “The British know better than anyone else that Iran’s missile program has nothing to do with UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and its provisions.” He said that it was the United Kingdom that was in practice violating the provisions of the said resolution through an “arbitrary interpretation”.

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Friday, Hussein Salami, he said that these last military exercises “A A serious message and a clear warning to the authorities of the Zionist entity (a reference to Israel). So be careful with their potential mistakes.”

It is scheduled to Negotiations to try to salvage the 2015 agreement Iran has pledged to curb its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions Continue in Vienna on Monday.

Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS), Enrique Mora, and Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, delegates wait for the start of the JCPOA Joint Committee meeting in Vienna, Austria, on December 17, 2021. European Union Mission in Vienna / European Economic Area / Posted via Reuters

“Talks in Vienna will resume on Monday 27 December.”, has indicated Enrique MoraThe “second number” of the European Union’s foreign policy chief through his account on the social network Twitter. Thus, he said, the Joint Committee of the Nuclear Agreement We will meet to discuss and determine the way forward..

Mora has confirmed it “It is important to speed up the pace of the unfinished business and move forward, working closely with the United States.”. “Welcome to round eight,” said Number Two to the head of European diplomacy. Josep Borrell.

(With information from EFE and Europa Press)

