Peru team | The indisputable Ricardo Gareca that Juan Reynoso cannot consider in his first call | Aldo Corzo | Christian Ramos | Sports

a few days ago, John Renoso He was officially introduced as a team coach Peru national team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The National Strategist arrived to replace Ricardo Gareca, Who has been in charge of Bicolor for the past seven years and managed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In his first press conference, Cabezón revealed some guidelines he will follow when making calls to Bicolor. “What distinguishes whether you have been summoned or not is your gift,” he said.

Given this, some footballers may lose their place on the first payroll to be offered by the former Cruz Azul coach. On this note, we tell you which players who are indisputable as “Tiger” will no longer be considered in this new era of Blanquirroja.

Joseph Carvalho

Throughout Ricardo Gareca’s operation, Joseph Carvalho He was regularly summoned to Peru national team. He even became part of Bicolor’s roster to play the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Carvalho played in the 2018 World Cup Russia. Photo: Peru

However, the national goalkeeper is not having his best moment at the Universitario de Deportes. thus, John Renoso He could choose other options in goal, such as Carlos Caesida, Alejandro Duarte and Franco Saravia, who excelled in the domestic championship.

Aldo Corzo

Another indisputable stage of Ricardo Gareca’s Peru national team she was Aldo Corzo. The footballer from Universitario de Deportes was the natural alternative to Luis Advíncula as right-back for ‘Tigre’ despite questions from fans and the national press.

Aldo Corzo played against New Zealand in a friendly match. Photo: AFP

however, John Renoso I can put it aside To give opportunity to new curators, such as Alejandro Ramos and Gilmar Laura, who have shown good performances in FBC Melgar and Sporting Cristal respectively.

Christian Ramos

Like the other players mentioned above, Christian Ramos It was one of the indispensable things in Ricardo Gareca’s payroll Peru national team. The defender started during the final phase of the Russia 2018 qualifiers and the start of the Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

Cristian Ramos played a key role in many matches for the Peruvian national team. Photo: AFP

Currently, she has continuity in Alianza Lima, but her level is not the same as it was a few years ago. Similarly, in this position, there are other players from Peru with better performance, such as Anderson Santamaría, Alec Deneumostier and Yordi Vílchez, who are more suited to his playing style John Renoso.

Miguel Traocco

Miguel Traocco He was the head during most of Ricardo Gareca’s operation Peru national team. Despite the fact that he did not have continuity on several occasions, the “Tiger” always showed his full support for the left side.

Miguel Traocco has been playing foreign football since 2017. Photo: GLR

However, at the moment, the defender is without a team after completing his contract with France’s Saint-Etienne. If this situation continues for the month of September, the month in which the friendly match against Mexico will be held, John Renoso He could prioritize other options, such as Marcos Lopez, who would be close to signing for Feyenoord in the Netherlands, and Paulo Reina, who was a character on FBC Melgar.

Raziel Garcia

Ricardo Gareca was often called up during the final stage of the Qatar 2022 qualifiers Raziel Garcia to me Peru national team. The Argentine considered him a perfect substitute for Christian Cueva in midfield due to his playing characteristics.

Raziel Garcia currently plays for Deportes Tolima. Photo: GLR

Now, the midfielder has been relegated to the substitute bench for Tolima from Colombia. Given this, John Renoso He can put them aside and summon other players with a more competitive rhythm.

Juan Reynoso indicated that he closely follows the players of the League 1

After the match between FBC Melgar and Internacional, John Renoso He spoke to the national press and said he is closely following all the teams in League 1 Beatson 2022.

“I am preparing everything for my first match with the national team, although now I prefer not to mention the details, because, whether you like it or not, a lot of doubts are born. In general, the call-up date and the mini-courses will be very similar to the previous process, and what Yes (I confirm) is that we will be very close to the domestic championship and the training sessions of all the national teams.”