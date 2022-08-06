August 6, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Peru team | The indisputable Ricardo Gareca that Juan Reynoso cannot consider in his first call | Aldo Corzo | Christian Ramos | Sports

Peru team | The indisputable Ricardo Gareca that Juan Reynoso cannot consider in his first call | Aldo Corzo | Christian Ramos | Sports

Cassandra Curtis August 6, 2022 4 min read

a few days ago, John Renoso He was officially introduced as a team coach Peru national team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The National Strategist arrived to replace Ricardo Gareca, Who has been in charge of Bicolor for the past seven years and managed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

See also  Peru: Who can replace Luis Advincula one day after the Argentina-Peru match? | Laura Gilmar | Ozlimj Mora | Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | NCZD DTCC | Total Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Summary of the match Vancouver vs Houston (2-1). Objectives

August 6, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

He was better than Ochoa in El Tri according to Sanchez, but he went to jail for drunkenness

August 6, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Formidable stick! It was Kano’s brother’s first house working as a professional

August 5, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Health emergency: Cuernavaca has advice from the Academy of Sciences

August 6, 2022 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Peru team | The indisputable Ricardo Gareca that Juan Reynoso cannot consider in his first call | Aldo Corzo | Christian Ramos | Sports

August 6, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The case against Wanda Vasquez appointed to the President of the Federal Court of San Juan

August 6, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Sit down before you see how Jessica, Carol J’s sister, sings

August 6, 2022 Lane Skeldon