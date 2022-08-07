Rommel Koyoto lights up his gunpowder again with Montreal and signs his best season in the NBA

2022-08-06

Rommel Keto He is in his prime. The Honduran striker does not stop scoring goals in a shirt CF Montreal From Canada On the Ml. Today was a double serve and broke a personal record.

in a duel against Inter Miami By the 24th of Mlthe Honduran striker ignited gunpowder again and put his team to victory in the 5th minute on the field. Saputo.

The first entry was born after Quioto received a ball in the air from the Canadian Samuel Peet Honduras picked up the ball from the far post just to close the clip.

The match was 1-0, but in the next play Inter Miami I got the game through Gonzalo Higuainwho tied the match at 6′.

The second goal of the Canadian national team was also from Honduras Rommel KetoHe was awarded a penalty kick which was later exchanged for a goal.