CHICAGO — Carlos Santana homered in three runs and Freddy Peralta struck out six innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 7-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
Christian Yelich added a leadoff single for Milwaukee, extending their lead in the NL Central to 3 1/2 games after the Cubs lost to Toronto.
White Sox champion Dylan Size (5-6) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings. 2022 National League finalist Cy Young failed to record his second straight win, scoring seven wins and walking two
Peralta (9-8) had four hits and struck out six times with three walks for his third straight win.
Carlos Perez prevented Chicago from losing by shutting it out by hitting an RBI double in the ninth off Dominican reliever JC Mejía. Elvis Andrus added a single.
For the Parlors, Venezuela’s William Contreras 4-0, score 1. and Andrew Monasterio 3-1, one hit and one RBI. Dominican Carlos Santana 5-1, one run and three RBIs; and Willie Adames 3-1, 1 score.
For the White Sox, Venezuelans Elvis Andros 5-2; And Carlos Perez 4-2, one score and one draw. Dominican Eloy Jimenez 2-0. Cuban Yon Moncada 4-0; And Oscar Colas 3-0.
