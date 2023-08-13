August 14, 2023

Barcelona made its debut in La Liga against Choco Lozano’s Getafe

Cassandra Curtis August 13, 2023 2 min read

2023-08-13

he Barcelonatravels to Getafe on Sunday looking for their first three points in defense of their national crown.

The Barcelona team starts the league with vitality after winning 3-0 against Real Madrid in a friendly match United State And beat Tottenham on Tuesday 4-2 on his cup jumperwhich works to introduce the team, but one day after the start of the competition, it is still unable to register new signings and renewals.

Xavi Hernandez He is still waiting if he will be able to count on the German Ilkay Gundogan And Spanish players Oriol Romeo and Anigo Martinez on the first day of the league, although, in principle, FC Barcelona must register before Sunday.

Despite not being able to score the entire first team in the tournament yet, Xavi He looks calm.

“The club is doing very well. We are optimistic,” the Barcelona coach said, insisting that “it looks like we will be able to sign the majority of players. Let’s wait for tomorrow“, claimed.

“in 90% have it The security of having almost everyone, in the sporting field they are positive and clear, I can work on the visualization of the team that can start tomorrow “, added the Barcelona coach.

Honduras Choco Lozano He will start the game from the bench and wait for his chance in the second half.

potential alliances

Barcelona: Ter Stegen Araujo, Conde, Eric García, Balde; Pedri, Oriol Romeo, De Jong, Jaffe; Ravenha and Lewandowski.

Getafe: David Soria Damien, Aldrete, Mitrovic, Gaston, Maksimovic, Genie, Alina, Porto, Mata and Latasa.

hour: 1:30 p.m Send: sky sport

