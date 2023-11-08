People call Patrick Dempsey ‘the sexiest man alive’

(CNN) — People magazine named actor Patrick Dempsey this year’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

The news was revealed on Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” After members of the public asked questions of Dempsey, whose voice and face were masked, to try to identify him.

“I’m glad they made the decision and that it was me this year,” Dempsey told Kimmel.

Dempsey joked that his family was amused when they learned of his new nickname: “They laughed a lot. They were like, ‘No, seriously, who is this?’

As for how the “Grey’s Anatomy” actor reacted when he heard the news, he told People magazine In an interview published Tuesday He was “completely shocked.”

Then I started laughing, “This is a joke, right?” “I’ve always been a bridesmaid!” she said. “I completely forgot about it and never thought about being in that position. So my ego is fine.”

Dempsey is best known for playing Dr. Derek Shepherd on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

In the biopic “Ferrari” scheduled for release in December, he plays the role of Italian racing driver Piero Taruffi.

Dempsey takes over from Chris Evans, who was crowned the Sexiest Man Alive of 2022.

When Kimmel asked Dempsey on Tuesday if Evans had called him yet to “get to know him,” Dempsey said they had not spoken yet.

“I hope I get a call when I leave the stage tonight,” he said.