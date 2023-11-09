How is Bruce Willis’s health? His daughter Tallulah shares an update

(CNN) — Bruce Willis’ daughter, Tallulah Willis, shared an update on her father’s health after the “Die Hard” actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) earlier this year.

“He has a really aggressive cognitive illness, which is a very rare form of dementia,” Tallulah noted on Wednesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “It’s the same, which I think in that sense I’ve learned is the best you can expect,” he added.

Tallulah is the youngest daughter of Willis and actress Demi Moore, who were married from 1987 to 2000. They are also parents to Tallulah’s older sisters, Scout and Rumer Willis. In 2009, Willis married Emma Hemming and they have two young daughters.

Bruce Willis’ family – including Heming, Moore and his five daughters – have provided regular reports on the actor’s health, after sharing his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in a statement in February.

Tallulah said Wednesday that being open about Willis’ progress is “important,” noting that her family’s goal is to “spread awareness about frontotemporal dementia.”

“If we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family, individually, to help others, to change it, to do something beautiful about it, that’s really special to us,” she explained.

According to the Mayo Clinic, frontotemporal dementia is “a general term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behavior, and language.”

Last month, Glenn Gordon Caron, Bruce Willis’ friend and Moonlighting collaborator, told the New York Post that the actor doesn’t speak, adding that “all those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he’s still Bruce.” “.

Tallulah said this week that a “big part” of how she spends time with her father now is “playing music and sitting in that energy of love.”

She later added: “I see love when I’m with him.” “And he’s my dad, and he loves me, which is really special.”