Pilar Rubio announces her separation from Sergio Ramos | Critical votes – Salta

Well, it is known that Pilar Rubio She is an exceptional professional who has left more than one person with their mouths open because of her great talent. But now, the artist has once again been in the news of all digital entertainment after once again putting a possible separation from her husband, Sergio Ramos, in check.

TV presenter He did not attend the footballer’s mother’s birthday, which sparked a wave of suspicions in the press, his followers, and even the family members themselves, because we know very well that the couple was always seen together on any occasion, but everything indicates that celebrities cannot go through their best moments.

in this situation, Pilar Rubio He packed his bags and moved to Paris with Sevillian to accompany him on his new adventure as a player for Paris Saint-Germain. Because of Sergio’s departure from Real Madrid, the Rubio Ramos family settled in Neuilly-sur-Seine, one of the coolest neighborhoods in the French capital.

driver’s husband He is in Seville to celebrate his mother Paqui’s birthday. Therefore, the footballer took advantage of his days off to meet and share with the family on the farm he owns in Andalusia, the place where they celebrated the memory of the mother.

“Mother, congratulations. Today we celebrate your birthday, but every day we celebrate good luck for having you by our side. We love you very much and admire you, Mom. Those were the emotional words Pilar’s husband He wrote on his social network dedicated to his mother.

While Sergio is with his family in his homeland, Pilar Rubio They decided to stay with their young children in Madrid, where they had the opportunity to enjoy the lighting of the famous Christmas lights in Torrejon de Ardoz, Madrid. This is why she does not stand by her husband and the father of her children.

