Simon Cowell is upsetting the networks after he reappeared with his face stretched out

Simon Cowell, the stern jury for America’s Got Talent (or America’s Got Talent), re-emerged in the public eye on Thursday, in a video for Britain’s Got Talent in which he invited people to audition for the show that will go live. Next year.

“I always say two or three minutes on this show can change your life (…) Please audition now for next year’s season, I look forward to meeting you,” Cowell said in the commercial, which was later removed from his social networks.

Simon Cowell has fans worried in a new video shared on social media Thursday. pic.twitter.com/ncePBmmq3T -..(@Xx17965797N) December 1, 2022

Although many already know Cowell for his participation in different versions of this talent competition, user reactions were immediate, as he looks different in the clip. Jury can be seen with taut skin, a new expression in the eyebrows, whiter teeth, and apparently thinner. The photo of the 63-year-old businessman confused netizens who wondered what had happened to his face. Some believe that she has “rejuvenated” and others indicate that they were not very comfortable with the change of image.

Previously, Cowell told The Sun that he thinks he went “too far” with some cosmetic alterations that were made some time ago. “I’ve seen a picture of myself before and didn’t recognize myself, [parecía] Like something out of a horror movie.”

Now, new modifications appear to have been made, though it is not known for certain what procedures it went through. However, the Daily Mail highlighted that the jury had made several changes to his lifestyle and habits, which allowed him to lose 20 pounds in the past two years.