Paris Hilton is passing out with a special gift for Lele Pons Paris shows that she is Lele’s best friend by surprising her on her honeymoon with Guaynaa Written by: Jan G. Fowler

Instagram: @parishilton Paris Hilton and Lily Pons at their wedding with Guaynaa in Miami

Lele Pons and Guaynaa find themselves in a fairy tale with their love, because after they get married in a huge wedding with 300 guests in Miamia luxurious slate and above all, plenty of excitement for putting their lives together.

But after the wedding, the Ferdowians arrive Their honeymoon vacation they enjoyed in Dubai at a luxury hotel where they had a very special reception with a gift from their close friend Paris Hilton.

Surprise had several likable elements. A series of prints of the wedding, sweets, and a beautiful arrangement of red roses show Paris that she is Lily’s most respected friend.

“Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, we are so grateful! Best honeymoon gift,” Lele Pons tweeted in a public story on her Instagram account, sharing what they found when they got to her room.

The newlyweds will have several stops on their honeymoon. After Dubai, they will travel to Paris to continue to celebrate a lot in love.