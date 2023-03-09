With a bodycon skirt and a mini top, Kim Kardashian turned up the heat on social networks

Kim kardashian He is one of the most influential celebrities on social media. The influencer and businesswoman often turns heads with her posts and latest post instagram It was no exception.

After passing Milan Fashion Week, where he took part in the show of the Dolce & Gabbana brand, the flagship of Kardashians He’s back to his usual routine, which includes sharing photos to his millions of followers.

In one of his recent posts, Kim She appeared in a two-piece set that highlighted her beautifully proportioned figure. With a pearl gray blouse and matching skirt, the beautiful woman revealed her signature belly, which she adorned with a silver chain. True to her style, the influencer completed the look with neutral makeup to accentuate her features, leaving her long hair natural.

The influencer showed off her slender figure and it worked out / Credit: Instagram @kimkardashian

And as usual comments and praise from his followers instagram Not long in coming. Photos within minutes Kim kardashian They got thousands of likes and comments. While many commented on the beauty of her looks, many others limited themselves to commenting with heart emojis and even small fire signs.

Kim is seen with a tight skirt that enhances her figure / Credit: Instagram kimkardashian

Although she has often become the target of criticism, there is no doubt about that Kim kardashian He is still one of the most popular personalities on Instagram. To date, the businesswoman has more than 345 million followers and is one of the most influential people in the world instagram.

As he has already shown on more than one occasion, a star keeping up with the Kardashians He is not afraid to criticize himself or his body. Lately, Kim has shown enough maturity and confidence to stay afloat, even when criticized.

