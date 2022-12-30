Out of the snow, the daughter of “Canelo” Alvarez exudes elegance in a fancy snow outfit

Undoubtedly, today the children of the greats of entertainment and sports are capturing the attention of the public with their talents and beauty. Emily CinnamonBoxer’s daughter Saul “El Canelo” Alvarezshe is one of those since with her adept riding skills and a great party of His fifteen years have gone viral on social networks.

Consistently, the 17-year-old has also become a trend for her chic style and this end of the year was no exception. On Dec. 30, Emily shared a shocking photo of an elephant, A town in Colorado, United States, famous for being a frozen area where sports are like heaven.

The young woman could not celebrate her fifteen years on the specified date due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Instagram

In the photo I could see it Sitting on a mound of white snow in tight black pants and a fancy jacket Silvery and shiny with padding inside and a turtleneck sweater to completely cover yourself from the cold.

Although the young woman has limited comments on her postsHer father “Canelo” Alvarez loved his daughter’s photowho accompanied him to a party celebrating his fifteenth year and caused a lot of controversy at the party.

Canelo’s daughter was distinguished by her horse riding skills. photo: Instagram

Emily cinnamon years fifteen

On October 15, the Mexican boxer held out Big party for Emily for her 15th birthdaywhich cannot be celebrated on the exact date and day due to the coronavirus pandemic plaguing the world.

For the Athlete’s Daughter party Spear A wide red dress accompanied by her father. The mass was in Guadalajara Cathedral, the same place where Alvarez married his current wife Fernanda Gomez. After the boxer’s family celebrates the religious ceremony Celebrate his birthday at the Santa Anita ranch.

The topic that gave so much to talk about was Grupo Firme attending the ceremonyEspecially after it was revealed that the boxer ran away from the party to singer Edwin Kaz when he was enjoying the event.

